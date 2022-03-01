GREENVILLE - Mr. EJ James, age 86, passed away February 26, 2022 at his home.
A graveside funeral service will be conducted Wednesday at 11:30 AM in the mausoleum in Pinewood Memorial Park, officiated by his pastor, Dr. Jeff Manning. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 10 until 11 AM at Wilkerson Funeral Home.
A native of Pitt County, EJ was the son of the late Charlie Earl and Mamie Ruth James. He lived his early life in the Falkland community. In 1953 he married Barbara Harrington and they made their home in Greenville. EJ worked as an electrical apprentice until 1961. He and his wife became the first couple in North Carolina to receive their electrical contractor licenses together. They started James Electrical Service in 1962, retiring in 2016. Together they raised three daughters. EJ was a charter member of Unity Free Will Baptist Church where he served as trustee and usher.
EJ is survived by his wife of 68 years, Barbara James, three daughters Melody Kissinger, Tonya Sutton and husband Tim, and Lisa James and Ricky Brown; seven grandchildren, Stacey Barnes and husband Winson Barnes, Jimmy Kissinger and wife Kim, Kristin Mills and husband Jameson, Brittany Parks and husband Andrew, Holly Washburn and husband Madi, LeAnn Bagasala and husband Russell, and Jaron Walker; and eleven great-grandchildren, Jordan Barnes, Dylan Kissinger and wife Victoria, Meagan Barnes, Natalie Barnes, Carter Barnes, Evan Kissinger, Joseph Justice, Bryson Parks, Faith Washburn, Bryce Bagasala and Rylee Bagasala. EJ was preceded in death by his brother and wife, Edward Earl and Willis James, and sister and husband, Ruth and Herbert Tripp, and is survived by many nieces and nephews and their families.
EJ will forever be remembered as a man of few words, fiesty spirit, willingness to help others, ability to fix just about anything, and outdoor grilling for family gatherings.
Memorials may be made to Unity Free Will Baptist Church, 4301 Charles Boulevard, Greenville, NC 27858 or to the Alzheimer's Research Fund, ECU Medical Foundation, 525 Moye Boulevard, Greenville, NC 27858.