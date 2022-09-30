Elaine Ann Reiter Barney

Mrs. Elaine Reiter Barney,72 passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022. A graveside service will be conducted Monday at 11:00 AM in the mausoleum at Pinewood Memorial Park. Mrs. Barney, a native of Washington, D.C., lived in downtown Washington for the majority of her childhood. She met her husband Stanley Barney while working together. They later married in May of 1973. She made her home in Vienna, Virginia, with her new husband, where she lived for several years and they later moved to Nokesville, Virginia, and raised their 2 children. She then reentered the workforce as a realtor and later became an executive administrative assistant at United Airlines. She worked for many years in the airlines industry. In 2004, she made her home in the Grimesland, NC community where she retired. She made great friends in Grimesland and had a lot of fun going shopping, food and wine tasting, and enjoyed spending time together with them in good and bad times. She loved life and tried to enjoy it as much as possible. She was always looking for new places and things to do. She enjoyed new restaurant finds and her favorite place was the beach. She was loved by everyone that met her and she will be greatly missed by all. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Barney was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley George Barney, Jr. She is survived by a daughter, Elise B. Martin and husband Thomas, of Newnan, Georgia; son, Elwood Charles Barney, of Grimesland; grandson, Sebastian Olivere Martin of Newnan, Georgia; and brother, Donald Barthel of Maryland. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory, Greenville. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com

