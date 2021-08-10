Mrs. Eleanor O’Neal Sullivan, 88, passed away on Sunday, August 8, 2021. There will be no service at this time. Mrs. Sullivan, a native of Johnston County, was daughter of the late Adolphus and Rebecca Narron O’Neal. An elementary school teacher, she taught in Angier, Aurora, Williamston, Chocowinity, and Greenville at Eastern Elementary. She was a member of St. James United Methodist Church. Eleanor enjoyed quilting and travelling. She loved spending time with her family, especially the grandchildren. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by eight brothers and sisters She is survived by her husband of 65 years, James G. “Jim” Sullivan; sons, Don Sullivan and wife LuAnn and Greg Sullivan and wife Jacki; daughter, Becky S. Simonowich all of Greenville; grandchildren, Ashley Broome and husband, Derek, Kelsey, Chad and Annie Sullivan, Cerissa Janowski and husband Joe, and Moriah, Christopher, Bayley, Tara, Zachary and Nicholson Simonowich; great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Jackson Broome and Asher, Grady and Ellie Janowski; two sisters, Delano Renfrow of Annandale, VA and Rochelle Boswell of Middlesex; and a number of nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.