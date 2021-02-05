Mrs. Eleanor R. Boward passed away Thursday February 4, 2021 at her home, in the loving care of her family and PruittHealth Hospice. A private service will be held for the family. A native of Michigan, she lived in Florida for several years before moving to North Carolina 15 years ago. She attended St. James United Methodist Church. Eleanor enjoyed working in her yard, gardening and being outside as much as possible. Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald S. Boward, her parents, two sisters, five brothers and a granddaughter, Crystal Boward. She is survived by her: son, Jerry Boward (Bonnie); daughter, Lisa Bagnell and husband, Bill; son, Scott Boward and wife, Michelle; granddaughters, Elena Boward and Charlotte Boward; grandson, Jeremie Boward; sister, Betty Zacheretti; and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to charitable organizations in support of Veterans or Community Food and Clothing assistance or a charity of one’s choice in her honor. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.