Mrs. Elizabeth Carey Walker, 92, passed away on May 22, 2021. She was born in NYC in 1929 and worked as a telephone operator. She married Richard Lewis Walker in 1951. They owned a motel business in Montauk LI, NY and in 1969 they retired to the Florida Keys. She was the life of the party, and the backbone of her family. A true believer in Jesus and is in his presence with her loving husband. She is survived by one devoted loving daughter, Elizabeth Hart and son-in-law, Franklin Hart and grandson, Franklin Hart. No services schedules at this time. Arrangements by Farmer Funeral Service-Ayden Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com