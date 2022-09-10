Elizabeth Coor Morris, 93, of Greenville, NC passed away September 7, 2022. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, September 11th, at 3 pm, at Pinewood Memorial Park. Visitation will be at Wilkerson Funeral Home before the service from 1:30- 2:30 pm. She had a devoted love for her husband and cherished her family, always putting their needs above her own. She was happiest spending time with her family and enjoying nature. She loved watching birds, and working in the garden and yard cultivating flowers, plants, and trees of any kind. She chose the field of education as a career. She valued the importance of education and spoke fondly of her students, even late in her life. She was a woman of quiet strength and deep personal faith, both of which sustained her throughout her life. Her faith was expressed through daily sacrifices, both large and small, that reflected the grace and love she was given, and thus needed to be readily shared with those around her. Surviving are her children and their families: Jeannie Morris Brown and her husband, Ralph, of Greenville, NC, and their children, Joshua Brown and his wife, Lindsay, of Fairless Hills, PA, and Phillip Brown of Raleigh, NC; Patricia Morris James and her husband, Paul, of Seattle, WA, and their children, Lauren James Cannon and her husband, Jordan, of Solon, IA, Sarah James and her husband, Jeff Steiff, of Des Moines, IA, and Benjamin James and his wife, Madalyn, of West Des Moines, IA; Paula Morris of Greenville, NC; Clyn Morris and his wife, Joell, of Summerville, SC, and their children, Jacob Morris of Summerville, SC, and Emma Morris Lindsey and her husband, David, of Rock Hill, SC; great grandchildren Jocelyn and Gideon Brown, James, Thomas, and Evelyn Cannon, Ada and Ezra Steiff, and Oliver and Theodore James; sisters-in-law Sybil Morris of Vanceboro, NC, and Julia Coor of Lawrenceville, GA; and a number of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by Eugene Morris, her beloved husband; sisters, Katheryn Lewis, Zelda Coor, and Annie Rose Mitchell; and brothers, Charles and Harry Coor. A special thank you to Evette Heath for her love and support of our mom over the years. In lieu of flowers, any person desiring to make a memorial may please consider the Zelda Coor Scholarship Fund, 501 North Main Street, Louisburg College, Louisburg, NC 27549; Gum Swamp OFW Baptist Church, 2072 Gum Swamp Church Road, Greenville, NC 27834; Falkland Rescue Squad, P.O. Drawer AN, Falkland, NC 27827; Belvoir Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 57, Falkland, NC 27827. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com