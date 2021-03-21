Mrs. Elizabeth Jean Russ, 79, went home to be with her savior on Friday, March 19, 2021. A graveside service will be conducted on Monday at 2 pm in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the cemetery following the service. Mrs. Russ was the daughter of the late Marvin and Mary Elizabeth Peele Gardner. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a daughter, Barbara Jean Russ May. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Kenneth Russ; two daughters, Sue Russ Cannon and Donna Russ Smith and husband Mark all of Winterville; sister, Gail Kelly of Cary; grandchildren, Jessica Wilkins and husband Bill, Richard Smith and wife Sarah, and Mary Beth Lamas and husband Christian; and great-grandchildren, Alyssa, LaylaAnn, Johnnie, Liam, Ezra and Grady. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com