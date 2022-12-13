Mrs. Elizabeth "Lib" Case Thomas, 94, died Sunday, December 11, 2022. A graveside service will be held Tuesday at 11 AM in the mausoleum at Pinewood Memorial Park, officiated by her pastor, Rev. Asher Panton. The family will receive friends at the mausoleum following the service. Mrs. Thomas was the daughter of the late Roy Randall and Etta Elizabeth Corbett Case. She was born and raised in Pitt County and was a graduate of Belvoir High School. She married James W. Thomas and made her home in Greenville, where she was employed with a local fertilizer company for over 33 years. She was a longtime member of Immanuel Baptist Church. Several years ago she relocated to Mebane, NC to be near her daughter and attended Faith Christian Church in Burlington. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Thomas was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, James W. "Jimmy" Thomas, brothers, James Ray, Mark, Joseph, Larry, Herbert and Harvey R. Case; sisters, Lena Ruth Peaden, Janie Gray Morris and Marie Overton and granddogs, Casey Joy, Mack Thomas, Hunter James and Mr. Ryan. She is survived by her daughter, Terry Case Thomas and husband, Robert Willis of Washington; a sister, Ann Crawford of Bell Arthur; a brother, Donald Eugene Case; and her granddogs, Daisy Grace and Hunker Duke. The family would like to say a very special thank you to Kendra Chilton and the other staff of Mebane Ridge Assisted Living for their loving care and friendship to Lib over the past several years, as well as to Carolina Hospice for their recent care. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Immannuel Baptist Church, 1101 South Elm Street, Greenville, NC 27858. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at ww.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.