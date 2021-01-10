Elizabeth Carole Tilley Lyle
ADVANCE - Elizabeth Carole Tilley Lyle died January 2, 2021, at Bermuda Commons Nursing and Rehab Center in Advance, NC. Elizabeth was born in Winston-Salem July 16, 1964, to Barry and Carolyn Everidge Tilley.
Elizabeth is survived by her parents, daughters Madeline Tilley Lyle and Mary-Margaret Lyle of Winston Salem, formerly of Greenville,NC, their dad, Allen Lyle, Greenville, NC. Her brother and sister-in-law, Andrew and Kristin Tilley, nephews, Drew and Dylan Tilley, of Mt Airy, NC.
Elizabeth graduated from North Forsyth High School, attended East Carolina University, where she majored in art and interior design. Elizabeth had a kind heart for realizing the needs of others, a wonderful talent for painting, and a strong faith in God. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church.
In 2014, Elizabeth had a ruptured brain aneurysm. She spent six months at Vident Medical Center where she received excellent care from the skilled medical staff and rehab therapists. When Elizabeth left Vident, she was moved to Bermuda Commons in Advance,NC. Elizabeth was blessed to live in such a loving and caring Center. Our family appreciates the many prayer warriors who were so faithful to Elizabeth during this six plus years journey.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, the family would like for any donations or remembrances be given to the residents activities at Bermuda Commons, or the Pitt County Special Olympics.
All donations for Special Olympics Program should be made to: Pitt County Special Olympics. Attn: Brent Harpe Greenville Recreation and Parks 2000 Cedar Lane Greenville, NC 27835 For Residents Activities Bermuda Commons Resident Council c/o Bermuda Commons Nursing and Rehab Center 316 NC Highway 801 South, Advance, NC 27006.