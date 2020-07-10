Elizabeth Ann Byrum Powell
GREENVILLE - Elizabeth Ann Byrum Powell's journey on Earth came to an end in her home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. During the last year and a half, she bravely fought a battle with endometrial metastatic cancer.
A graveside service will be held Saturday at 11 AM in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends following the service.
Mrs. Powell was born in Greenville NC, to Elton Byrum, deceased 1973, and Ruebell Lilly Dunn Byrum, deceased 2013. She graduated from J.H. Rose High School in 1960 and attended ECU. In November 1962, the weekend of the Cuban missile crisis, she met the love of her life and best friend, PFC Thomas Powell at Seymour Johnson AFB, NC. They married in early spring of 1963 in Greenville, NC and happily began their military life together. In December 1963, their first daughter Kelly Elizabeth Powell Parker (husband Roy of Wilmington NC), was born at Ft. Bragg, NC. In March 1967, their second daughter, Julie Ann Powell Parker, (of the home in Greenville), was born during a tour in Germany. In October 1968, their third child. Lorrie Catherine Powell Keyser, (husband Shawn of Morehead, KY) was born at Ft Deven's, MA.
Mrs. Powell's goal was to be a great military wife, until her girls came along. Then, she wanted to be the "bestest" momma there was; and she was. In the seventies, she sold Avon and cleaned new construction homes for Floyd Dickinson Bass Realty. In her late thirties, she attended Fayetteville Community Technical College and received an Applied Science Degree. She worked at Fayetteville Area Health Education center in Fayetteville, NC.; Ft. Lewis Washington dental clinic, Ft. Lewis, WA; Ft. Steilacoom Community College, Lakewood, WA; Contracting word processor Pope AFB, NC; continuing medical education Eastern Area Health Education Center, Greenville, NC; secretary for College of Human Ecology, Marriage and Family Therapy program, ECU, Greenville, NC.
Mrs. Powell was an incredible cook known for her chocolate chip cookies and cornbread. She enjoyed playing pinochle, traveling in the RV with Tom and Rudy, seeing her friends in Florida and most of all spending time with her family.
Mrs. Powell was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Powell in 2016; brother, Elton "Charlie" H. Byrum, Jr. in December 1961 from cancer; and sister-in-law, Dorothy Overton Byrum Ivey in October 2012.
Surviving are nine grandchildren, Jennifer (Jonathan), Ashley, Roy Lenn, Ryan, Aubrey, Lindsey, Melissa (Cole), Bailey and Jacob; Eight great-grandchildren; nieces, Karen Byrum and Kim Byrum Michael; nephews, Gary Byrum and Richard Ivey; along with her and her husband's aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
The family very much appreciates the personal care and love for Mrs. Powell from Dr. Elizabeth Frye, Dr. John Fogerty, Dr. Diane Semer, Dr. Matthew Peach, Dr. Tae Lee and Vidant home health and hospice.
In lieu of flowers, secure donations may be made to G1 Wesleyan Church in Greenville, NC, via a link on their Facebook page.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.
Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.