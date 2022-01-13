Elizabeth Scott

Elizabeth Newell Lane Scott
TARBORO - Elizabeth Newell Lane Scott, 93, of Ayden, passed away on January 10, 2022. Funeral Service will be held on Friday January 14th at 11:00am at Farmer Funeral Service- Ayden. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10-11. Interment will follow in the Ayden Cemetery.
Elizabeth was born on July 22, 1928 in Pitt Co., NC to Herman and Sidney Newell. She was one of seven children and grew up in the Ayden Community. She completed high school and worked for a brief period of time, but her life was dedicated to being a homemaker and raising her four children. She was an active member of Elm Grove OFWB Church, until her health declined. She loved to shop in her spare time, always looking for a deal and never passing up an opportunity to expand her wardrobe. When she wasn't out and about, she was often found in her garden tending to her plants and flowers.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husbands, Lee Tillman Lane and Bennie Chester Scott, as well as her parents. She is survived by her children, Lee Tillman Lane Jr. (Jackie), Kenneth Lane, Rita Ann Moore (Marvin) and Connie Lane Alexander (Joseph); grandchildren, David Lane (Michelle), Michael Lane, Taylor Lane, Daniel Lane (Marisol), Stephanie Alexander Connor, Aaron Moore (Janet) and Kristi Nicholson (Kori); great grandchildren; Coleman, Addison and Bryson Lane, Abigail Connor, Nyja Elbert, William Nicholson, Mateo Lane and Madison LaPointe. She also leaves behind four brothers, Herman Newell Jr. (Betty), Hubert "Pete" Newell (Margaret), Bobby Tuck Newell (Linda) and Sidney Gene Newell; two sister, Angeleen Newell Hudgel and Betty Lou Wooten, and a host of other extended family members.
Arrangements are by Farmer Funeral Service-Ayden.
