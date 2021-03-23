Mrs. Elizabeth Staton “Lib’ Harris, 83, passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021. A graveside service will be conducted Thursday at 11 am in Pineview Cemetery, Rocky Mount. The family will receive friends at the cemetery following the service. Mrs. Harris, a native of Nash County, was a daughter of the late Charles Lawrence Staton Jr. and Mildred (Bill) Louise Ellis Staton. She lived in Rocky Mount until making her home in the Belvoir community in Pitt County in 1975. She was employed by Big Star Grocery in Rocky Mount, Farmville and Tarboro. She later received her real estate license and worked with Prudential Realtors for several years. She was a member of Belvoir FWB Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Harris was preceded in death by her husband, Pete Harris; son, Gregory K. Weaver; brother, Charles E. Staton III; step-son, Cliff Harris; and sister-in-law, Judy Staton. She is survived by a daughter, Sheila W. Driver and husband John of Hickory; sons, Frank B. “Jay” Weaver III and wife Sulmar and Gary Steven Weaver all of Rocky Mount; step-daughter, Cathy H. Brown and husband Gary of New Bern; step-daughter-in-law, Linda Harris of Winterville; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a brother, George Milton Staton of Red Oak. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Belvoir FWB Church, 3695 NC 33 West, Greenville, NC 27834 or a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.