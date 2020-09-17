Eljean Hutchins
KINSTON - Mr. Eljean Hutchins, 71, died Tuesday, September 8, 2020. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 12:00pm on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel, Greenville, NC. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service in the chapel. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions mandated by Governor Roy Cooper, the funeral for Mr. Eljean Hutchins will be by invitation only and masks are mandatory.