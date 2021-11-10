Ella Childs

Ella Joanne Tuten Childs
WINTERVILLE - Ella Joanne Tuten Childs, 69, of Winterville died peacefully at home on November 6, 2021.
Joanne (as she was known to all) was born on December 13, 1951, the daughter of the late Rayfield and Allie Boyd Tuten. She was the youngest sibling of four, raised on the family farm in Pinetown. A dedicated and loving wife to the late Vernon Gerald Childs, Jr. Mother to Vernon G. Childs, III (Christy Deardorff), Joanne was a devoted grandmother to her grandson, Jeremy - all of Winterville.
A proud graduate of Bath High School in 1970, where she played basketball, Joanne earned her advanced degree from Beaufort County Hospital School of Radiologic Technology in 1972. She worked for nearly 20 years in the Radiology Department at Pitt County Memorial Hospital. She leaves behind many beloved, life-long friends from her time at PCMH.
Joanne was a collector of family history, and she was passionate about preserving history for future generations. She supported Bath High School Historic Preservation with her time and talent as an active member of various committees, as well as editor of their newsletter "Pirate's Revenge."
Preceded in death by her brother, Ray Tuten, sister, Melba Edwards, and niece, Pam Stokes, Joanne is survived by her sister, Linda Sullivan (George) of Washington; sister-in-law, Becky Tuten of Bath; nephews, Walter Tuten (Celia), Jeffrey Tuten (Tracey), and Scott McGowan (Liz); nieces, Karen Sullivan (Larry Schock) and Robin Jackson; 10 great nieces and nephews, and a wonderful group of Tuten and Boyd cousins.
Known for her sharp wit, kind heart, and passion for life, she was loved by many and will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Bath High School Preservation, PO Box 149, Bath, NC 27808.
