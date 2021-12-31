Ella Daughtry

Ella Louise Holland Daughtry
NEWTON GROVE - Ms. Ella Louise Holland Daughtry, 91, died Tuesday, December 28, 2021.
Ms. Louise, "The Grape Lady", was the owner of Sir Charles Vineyards which continues as one of the original growers for Duplin Winery. She was a former real estate agent for Century 21 Realty in Dunn and held bookkeeping and customer service positions in Credit and Building Supply Industries in Clinton. These jobs were sidelines to farming beside her husband, Charles Earl, and raising their children. Louise sang soprano beautifully and was a lifelong member of the Hopewell United Methodist Church/Choir and the United Methodist Women.
Ms. Daughtry was predeceased by husband Charles Earl, sisters Doris McPhail and Lucretia Jernigan. She is survived by daughters, Linda Daughtry of Clinton, Cindy Challender and husband Chris of Greenville; son, Kent Daughtry and wife Gloria of Clinton; eight grandchildren, Wendy Monk, Nicki Byrd, Alison Hargett, Beth Daughtry, Morganne Kirkland, Laura Challender, Casey Challender and Brett Knowles, eleven great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
Services and interment are being planned for Hopewell United Methodist Church by West and Dunn Funeral Home of Newton Grove. Dates and times are to be determined and may be found and condolences shared at www.westanddunn.com .