Ellen Hoff Davis
GREENVILLE - Ellen Hoff Davis, 60, departed this life on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Ellen was born October 30, 1959 in Charlottesville, VA. She graduated from Charlottesville High School, Charlottesville, VA and was a graduate of Vocational Communications Training, Washington, D.C. She lived in Greenville, NC for the majority of her life.
She was the Owner/Operator of a small business "The Bar/Steppin' Out", between the years of 1990-1994. Since 1993, she was an Independent Carrier for the Daily Reflector. She also worked for BeavEx, Inc. between the years of 2001-2010.
She is survived by her loving and adoring children, son, Elvin Edward Davis and daughter, Cindy Marie Davis West, husband Chris; grandson, Nicholas Cole Anderson; mother, Louise Johnston; three sisters, Victoria Olguin, husband Juan, Lisa Edwards, husband Tom and Rita Rogers, husband Jeremy, all of Greenville, NC; two brothers, Lee Hoff, wife RoseMarie of Omaha, NE and Patrick Hoff of Virginia Beach, VA; many wonderful nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, step-dad, Billy Whitehurst and best friend, Randy Manning, both of Greenville, NC.
Ellen was such a witty, fun and energetic loving person. Known by many for her big heart and open arms to her friends. She was a hard worker, a devoted daughter, sister, mother and grandmother. She will be remembered and missed by so many, but never forgotten. We release her to God's gracious and loving arms.
A Celebration of Life Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 6, 2020, 6 to 8 pm at Wilkerson Funeral Home, Greenville and other times at the home of Ellen Davis.
