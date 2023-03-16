...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Ellen Thomas Avery, 74, passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at her home. A graveside service will be held Friday at 2 PM in Pinewood Memorial Park, officiated by Pastor Reece Jones. Ellen, daughter of the late Harold and Carolyn Thomas, was a native of Greenville and had made her home in the Winterville community for the past 52 years. She was a graduate of J. H. Rose High School and Atlantic Christian College, now Barton College. Ellen taught elementary education at W. H. Robinson until her retirement in 2000 after 30 years of service. She was a member of Red Oak Christian Church. In addition to her parents, Ellen was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Warren Thomas. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Wayne Avery; son, Hunter Avery and wife, Kristin, of Palm City FL; grandchildren, Banks and Palmer Avery of Palm City, FL; sister, Carol Thomas Powers and husband, David, of Salter Path, NC; and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.