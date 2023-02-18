...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
ELLIOTT R. FUTRELL, 81, of Goldsboro died Tuesday morning at his home. Funeral service will be held Saturday, February 18, 11:00AM at Stoney Creek Will Baptist Church. 752 Stoney Creek Church Road., Goldsboro, NC. Committal will follow at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive family members and friends after burial at Evergreen. Surviving is his wife: Georgia Smith Futrell; daughter; Elizabeth A. Futrell of Durham; brothers William A. “Billy” Futrell and James Wilbert Futrell, Sr. both of Bethel. He was reared in the Eureka and Stoney Creek communities of Wayne County and lived a short time in the Station House community of Pitt County. He was preceded in death by his parents Eloise Bogue Futrell and Esper A. Futrell and a sister, Frances Futrell. He gave his personal time and attention to the local community and eastern North Carolina since 1956 caring for the families that had lost a loved one, by embalming and directing their funerals. Arrangements are with Evergreen Funeral Home, Cemetery & Cremation.