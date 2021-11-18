Elliott Bryan Rollins
WINTERVILLE - Elliott Bryan Rollins, 82, passed away on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.
A memorial service will be held Sunday at 3pm in the Winterville Christian Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Mr. Rollins, a native of Pitt County, was a longtime resident of Winterville. He was employed in industrial maintenance for Pitt County Memorial Hospital and Grady White Boats. He also worked as Director of Maintenance at a nursing home in Ohio after his wife was transferred due to her employment with Eveready Battery. Mr. Rollins loved fishing and spending time at his home at Pamlico Beach.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Susie Rollins; sisters, Inez Worthington and Ernestine Bostic; brothers, Jesse Rollins and Roland Rollins; and two infant brothers.
Bryan is survived by his wife of 65 years, Helen Forbes Rollins; children, William Bryan "Billy" Rollins and wife, Myra, of Winterville, Helen Carol Colville and husband, Tracy, of Greenville, and Scott Elliott Rollins and wife, Heather, of Cary; grandchildren, Lyle Silas Rollins and friend, Chelsea Rose, Christiana "Christi" Marie Johnsen and husband, Josh, Thomas Hardison and wife, Morgan, Brandon Elliott Rollins, Evan Leann Rollins, Traci Jones and husband, Casey, and Tucker Colville; great-grandchildren, Tinley Grace Johnsen, Adley and Ella Hardison, and Madison Kilker; sister, Sara Rollins O'Connor, of Denton, TX; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, 930-B Wellness Dr., Greenville, NC 27834, The Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice, 920 Wellness Dr., Greenville, NC 27834, or to the Winterville Christian Church Disciples of Christ, 257 Cooper St, Winterville, NC 28590.
Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.