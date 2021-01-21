Ellis Butler
STOKES - Ellis Butler, 73, passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at his home. A memorial service will be conducted Saturday at 4pm in the Chapel at Smith Funeral Service. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Ellis, son of the late Jerome and Eleanor Butler, was a lifelong resident of Stokes. He worked as a farmer on the family farm and also worked with American Tobacco Co. He was an avid outdoorsman, loving to fish and hunt and was the founding member of Meadow Branch Hunting Club in Stokes.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Peggy Eakes Butler; sons, Greg Butler and wife Patricia of Greenville and Stacy Butler and wife Kathy of Stokes; grandchildren, Brooke, Dylan and Nicholas Butler; great granddaughters, Lilly and Abigail Butler; and siblings, Helen Bryant, Elaine Morris and Dickie Butler.
Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com .