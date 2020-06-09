Elmer Bailey

Elmer Ray Bailey
GREENVILLE - Mr. Elmer Ray Bailey, 84, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at his home.
A memorial graveside service will be conducted on Wednesday at 2 PM in Pinewood Memorial Park.
Mr. Bailey was born to the late Minnie and Larry Bailey and was a graduate of Chicod High School. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army. Following his military service, Mr. Bailey began his work in Industrial Manufacturing as a mechanic and worked for Vermont American (now Bosch), retiring in 2012.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Bailey was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Effie Ree O'Neal Bailey in 2011.
Surviving are: Son, Elmer Ray Bailey, Jr. of Greenville; Special family, Shannon and Katie Fitzgerald.
The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Free Will Baptist Children's Home, P.O. Box 249, Middlesex, NC 27557.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.
