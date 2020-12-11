Elmer Flake

Elmer Gay Flake
FARMVILLE - Elmer Gay Flake, 77, died November 30, 2020, at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, NC. He had many challenges with his health but "fought the good fight". Due to Covid-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Elmer was born in Pitt County and graduated from Farmville High School in 1960. He attended East Carolina University and later graduated from Kings Business School in Raleigh, NC. He began his career with AC Monk in Farmville. He retired from Mestek after working for 20 years. Elmer was also involved in the Town of Farmville on municipal boards. After retirement he and wife, Inga, moved to Faison, NC for 12 years, where he enjoyed serving as Mayor for eight years. His career was also dedicated to the Army National Guard for 24 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Lula Rasberry Flake; his brother, James Samuel (J.S.) Flake, and his sister, Geneva Flake Lewis, all of Greenville.
Elmer is survived by his wife of 46 years, Inga Christianson Flake of Farmville; sons, K.A. Flake, Charles Shaw Flake and grandson, Mackenzie Flake; sister, Sue Flake Hedgepeth and husband Alton; brother-in-law, James Edward Lewis; and sister-in-law, Ann Wicker Flake all of Greenville. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews and their children.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Farmville Presbyterian Church, 4138 Grimmersburg Street, Farmville, NC 27828.