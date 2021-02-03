Mr. Elmer J. Little, 87 died on Thursday, January 28, 2021. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel, Williamston, NC. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 304 W Liberty Street, Williamston NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. Due to COVID-19 the service for Mr. Elmer J. Little, Sr. is by invitation only and masks are mandatory.

