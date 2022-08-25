In Loving Memory of Our Precious Angel Eloise Charlotte Furman was delivered on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 11:42 PM with angel wings and was escorted to Heaven. Her funeral service will be conducted Sunday, August 28 at 2 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Home Chapel in Greenville, NC. Burial will immediately follow in Pinewood Memorial Park. Eloise weighed 6 lbs, 6 oz and measured 20 inches long. Despite her fragile state, she seemed peaceful and was so beautiful with her most prominent features being a head full of dark hair, just like her Mom, and a chin similar to her Dad and sister. Eloise spent only a short time in their arms, but will forever be in the hearts of her parents. She was recently preceded in death by her maternal great-grandmother, Ellen Marie Gibson Ross of Greenville; and her paternal great-grandfather, Harlie Furman Sr. from Chocowinity. Eloise is survived by her parents, John "Trey" and Morgan Furman, and big sister Annabelle Christian, of Charlotte. Trey, Morgan and Annabelle waited for Eloise's birth with joyful expectation. Annabelle was so excited to have a little sister. She is also survived by her maternal grandparents, Charles "Chris" and Wendy Ross of Winterville; paternal grandparents, Richard "Dick" and Patricia "Trisha" Denton of Chocowinity and John "Harlie” and Robin Furman Jr. of North Chesterfield, VA; maternal great-grandmother, Sue Freeman of Raleigh; maternal great-grandfather, Charles R. Ross of Greenville; paternal great-grandmother, Louise Furman of Chocowinity; Godparents, Will and Angel Faucette of Charlotte; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, family members and friends. Eloise will be remembered for bringing all family and friends together to celebrate her long-awaited birth. All enjoyed hearing the news of Morgan's second pregnancy, looking at ultrasound and maternity pictures and videos, and decorating her nursery. Our hearts are broken, but we are comforted in knowing her body is renewed, and she is in the arms of Jesus. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Eloise's name to KinderMourn, 1320 Harding Place, Charlotte, NC 28204 or the International Stillbirth Alliance, P.O. Box 14, Millburn, NJ 07041. "I carried you every second of your life and will love you every second of mine." Heaven Will Hold You?By Wendy Silva Your spirit was brought to us?from a wish made of love.?We couldn't believe it when we?realized we'd been blessed from above. In my womb you were growing slowly, but?I found peace knowing you were there.?Then came the tears of loss and I wanted?to know how life could be unfair. I had to realize that because you were so?special, God needed you more than I.?It helps me when I feel His loving hands wipe away my tears as l cry. I know that someday we'll be together ?again, but for now I'll keep you in my heart.?Know that I love you more than can say?and that God will protect you while we're apart. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com