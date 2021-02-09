Mrs. Elsie Byrd Brown, 91, of Lillington, passed away on Sunday, February 7, 2021. Elsie was born July 4, 1929, in Lee County to the late Junious and Alda Byrd. She was retired from Capt. Rod Sullivan, Inc. in Sanford. She was a member of Antioch Baptist Church and the Lillington Chapter #243 Order of the Eastern Star. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at 11:30 am at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Rick Beacham presiding. The family will speak to friends following the service. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Berry Brown; a son, Timothy Byrd Brown; and sister, Jennie Marie Byrd. She is survived by her four children, Neal Andrew Brown and wife Tanya of Greenville, David Lee Brown of Lillington, Carol Brown Norfolk of Lillington and James Berry Brown, Jr. of Lillington; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; one great great-granddaughter; and four siblings, William Ed Byrd of Sanford, Shirley Byrd Hogue and husband Hubert of Lillington, J.D. Byrd and wife Jean of Lillington and James Ronald Byrd of Flat Rock. Memorials may be made to either Antioch Baptist Church or to a charity of your choice. In accordance with current North Carolina COVID-19 guidelines, the funeral home requests that everyone in attendance practice social distancing and wear a face covering. Arrangements are being handled by O'Quinn-Peebles-Phillips Funeral Home in Lillington. Online condolences available at www.oppfh.com.