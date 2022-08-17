Mrs. Elsie Christine Briley Alligood, 92, went to be with her the Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 7, 2022. The funeral service will be conducted Monday, August 22, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel officiated by her Pastor Michael Bartlett. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at Wilkerson Funeral Home one hour prior to the service. Elsie was born and raised in Pitt County, NC and graduated from Greenville High School in 1949 and worked at Brody's department store but soon began a career of 25 years working as a bookkeeper at Nabisco until she moved to Hampton, VA after marrying the love of her life, the late Norman Warren Alligood, where she resided for 11 years until they retired to Greenville, NC in 1987. A loving and caring person by nature, Elsie will be remembered for her commitment to the Lord and her family, especially her loving relationship with her late mother. She was an accomplished cook and talented seamstress, specializing in draperies. She enjoyed gardening and was known for setting a beautiful table. Elsie was energetic, enthusiastic, dependable, young at heart, and a faithful friend to all. Elsie was a member of Greenville First Pentecostal Holiness Church where she devoted her life to Christ and teaching children. She was known for her work of over 45 years in children ministries; teaching and ministering to children, organizing children's churches, developing and conducting workshops for teachers; Elsie had special place in her heart to serve children from the crib to five years old. In addition to her husband, Elsie was preceded in death by her parents, Fenner and Jennie Whitehurst Briley; brother David Briley, and sisters, Susie Pilkington, Ethel West, Marylene Moore and Virginia Baker Sasser. Even though Norman and Elsie did not have children of their own, Elsie loved Norman's children unconditionally as her own and is survived by a son, John Alligood and wife, Lynn of Suffolk, VA; two daughters, Jenny Harvey of Newport News, VA and Cathy Ellis and husband, Mike of Carrollton, VA; seven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren; one sister, Jenny Tripp of Cary, a special niece, Donna Tripp Adams and husband, Jay and special nephew, Reid Tripp, Jr. and wife, Angela along with a number of other loving nieces and nephews. Elsie was assisted by two special ladies towards latter years of her life, special friend, Freda Pollard and dependable assistant, Sandra Williams. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.