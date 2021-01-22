Elsie Smith Rogerson
GREENVILLE - Elsie Smith Rogerson, 99, died Wednesday, January 20, 2021.
The funeral service will be conducted Sunday at 2 pm in the Smith Funeral Service Chapel. Burial will follow in the Mack Smith Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Elsie, daughter of the late Johnnie and Bessie C. Smith, was born on November 29, 1921. She was a native of Pitt County, and attended Shelmerdine P.H. Church until her health declined. Elsie loved to cook and have friends over.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, C.B. Rogerson of 45 years; brother, Grover Smith; sisters, Lillie Taylor, Lillian Green, Letha Pollard; nieces, Jo Ann Pollard Hall, Mary Nichols, Bobby R. Smith, Mabel Norton, a special niece.
She is survived nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; and a sister-in-law, Ann Smith, of AL. She had dear close friends that helped care for her, Jimmy Perry, Bill Hall, Margie Spain, Billie Morris, Charlotte Edwards, Derek Smith, and Ann Wiggins.
