Elsie Matilda Speller Mobley
WILLIAMSTON - Elsie Matilda Speller Mobley, 92, passed away at home on May 2, 2020. She was born to Thomas Ridley Speller and Anna Bertie Leggett Speller in August of 1927, in Bertie County, North Carolina. She was the 10th of 12 children, 6 boys and 6 girls.
Elsie is survived by her husband of 73 years, Leroy Mobley, their daughter, Wanda K. Mobley Speller (Larry), and son Alan L. Mobley (Jeffery Phipps), two grandchildren, Shannon D. Speller Rogers (Rob), Brandon W. Speller (Laresa Coltrain), and great-grandchildren Jordan, Peyton, Logan, Leah and Bryce. She also is survived by a sister-in-law, Catherine White Speller. She was active in her church, volunteered at Martin General Hospital, and enjoyed her weekly golf games into her late 80's.
A graveside service was held on Monday, May 4, at 2:00, at Martin Memorial Gardens in Williamston. Pall bearers will be Brandon Speller, Rob Rogers, Jordan Rogers, Logan Rogers, Leslie Alan Speller, and William Coburn.
Memorial donations may be made to The American Cancer Society, 930 Wellness Dr. #B, Greenville, NC 27834.
Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfh.net.
Walker Funeral Home of Williamston is serving the Mobley family.