Elton Reel, Sr.

Elton Dawson Reel, Sr.
GREENVILLE - Mr. Elton Dawson Reel, Sr., 97, passed away on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.
A funeral service will be conducted Saturday at 2 pm at the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 pm until the funeral hour. Burial will be private.
Mr. Reel, son of the late Laurie Radford Reel and Eula Roach Reel, was a native of Craven County and lived much of his early life in Pitt County. He made his home in Greenville in 1942 and for a number of years was employed in sales at Cozart's Auto Supply and later worked for Greenville Glass. He was a member of Unity Free Will Baptist Church.
Elton enjoyed woodworking and making toys that he would give to children. He loved gardening and sharing his fruits and vegetables. He and Louise delivered meals that they prepared for shut-ins. He treasured time spent with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Christine Strickland Reel in 1967; a son, Elton D. Reel, Jr. and wife Iris; a brother, Louis Reel; and a sister, Margie Paramore.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Louise Bland Reel; son, Thomas Bland of Minnesott Beach; daughters, Joy Nethercutt of Greenville, Gwen Tippett and husband Ricky of Laurinburg, and Candice Moore and husband Kenneth of Greenville; grandchildren, Jennifer Moore, Carl Nethercutt, Brandon Moore and wife Lisa, Christine Ellis and husband Robbie, Kathleen Blankenship and husband Jonathan and Kevin Bland; sisters, Miriam Pleasant and Becky McGowan, both of Greenville, and Lois Gray of Grimesland; and several great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to Unity Free Will Baptist Church, 4301 Charles Blvd., Greenville, NC 27858. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.