Elva Lea Murray

Elva Lea Perdue Murray, age 85, of Greenville, NC (formerly of Elizabeth City, NC and Kitty Hawk, NC) passed away on Friday, February 5, 2021 at home surrounded by family. Born in Rockingham County, NC on October 29, 1935 to the late Wade Hampton Perdue and Sallie Bell Smith Perdue, she was the widow of Samuel James Murray, Jr. A member of Covenant United Methodist Church, she worked for many years at Acme Television in Elizabeth City and at Wachovia Bank in Kitty Hawk before retiring. She loved to travel, enjoyed slot machines, bingo games, and was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her daughters, Donna Murray Caras of Hertford, NC and Pamela Murray White of Greenville; a son, Gerald Murray (Pamela Davis) of Elizabeth City; her brothers, Willard Perdue (Mary) and James Vernon Perdue (Eleanor); her brother-in-law, George Lee Martin; grandchildren, Erin Lea Whitehurst (James), Sara Caras, Thomas White (Lindsey Welch), Morgan Murray and Spencer Murray; great-grandchildren, Lawson, Eden, and Bennett Whitehurst, and a host of loving nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her special friends, Wanda and Ray Kubitz, Glenda Sawyer, Nan Creech, Jane Moore, Sarah Haigood, June Cherry, and Frances Garrett. She was preceded in death by her brother, Wade Francis Perdue, and her sister-in-law, Peggy Murray Martin. A special thank you to all of her wonderful caregivers over the last several years and to Aseracare Hospice for the wonderful care provided to Mom. There will be a graveside service in Reidsville, NC at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at Reidlawn Cemetery with Pastor Randy Hester officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Murray family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.