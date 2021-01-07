Elva Mae Williams Peele
GREENVILLE - Elva Mae Williams Peele, 81, died Monday December 21, 2020.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 4 pm in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. Service will be live streamed on www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.
Mrs. Peele was born in Charlottesville, VA to the late Stephen and Elsie Hall Williams. Mrs. Peele enjoyed her Bible Study Group of Spring Arbor in Greenville and she enjoyed watching Jeopardy with Alex Dishmon(SIC-MT) at Spring Arbor. She retired from Insurance Sales and she was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmo James Peele and a brother, Stephen Hunter Williams Jr.; great granddaughter, Lily Grace Morhard.
Mrs. Peele is survived by her: daughter, Terri P. Vincent and husband, Hugh, of Winterville; grandchildren, Aaron Hunter Vincent, Jamie Vincent Morhard and husband, Michael; great grandchildren, Joy Morhard, Julia Morhard and River Morhard; sisters, Merle Seay and husband, Russell, of Mooresville, NC and Lee Ann Wright and husband, Alvin, of Mineral, VA.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Pitt County Council of Aging, 4551 County Home Road, Greenville, NC 27858.
