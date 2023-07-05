Elva Rae Davenport Hardison, 95, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, June 29, 2023. The funeral service will be conducted Wednesday at 11 am at Winterville Baptist Church, 2593 Church Street, Winterville, NC 28590. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Estates. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the fellowship hall. Elva was born in Beaufort County, NC on February 3, 1928 to Samuel Hezekiah and Katie Keech Davenport. She was the oldest of seven children and the last surviving member of the immediate family. During her last year in school, a classmate provided names of North Carolina Sailors and Soldiers for potential Pen Pals. Her father encouraged her to participate, and she did. Jim received letters from two potential Pen Pals, and he said he was led to respond to Elva. They were married on January 4, 1948. Their 74 years of marriage ended last July with the passing of her beloved Jim. From Durham to Norfolk, they were led to Greenville and then Grifton with Jim's employment at DuPont. Jim and Elva were long time members of First Baptist Church in Grifton where they served in many capacities and developed life-long friendships. When they retired, they enjoyed traveling and investing their time with their grandchildren. Elva was predeceased by her parents, Kiah and Katie Davenport; sisters, Effie Moore and Shirley Sheppard; brothers, Elmer Davenport, Alvin Davenport, Thurman Davenport, and Wayne Davenport. Her beloved Jim predeceased her on July 24, 2022. She is survived by her children, Phyllis Townsend and spouse Roger of High Point, Kenneth Hardison and spouse Hope of Grifton and James N Hardison, Jr and spouse Carol of Fremont; eight grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren. Lola Davenport has been a sister to our mother for many years, but especially during the last years of declining vision and health. Dr. Robin Adams was their family physician and friend for over twenty years. The Director and Staff of Spring Arbor in Greenville provided care and affection for our mother for the last 10 months. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask consideration of memorials to Winterville Baptist Church, PO Box 1669, Winterville, NC 28590, Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or the charity of one's choice. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.