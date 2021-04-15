Elwood Ervin Jones, 87, passed away Thursday, April 8, 2021. A veteran of the United States Air Force, he is survived by his daughter, Jennifer McLaughlin, and grandsons Ian, Brendan, and Aidan McLaughlin. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dixie Jones; parents, Owen Jones and Sallie Jones; and sister, Almarie Jones. Graveside service will be held Friday, April 16, at 2:00 P.M. at the Snow Hill Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com. Memorials may be made to St. James United Methodist Church or the American Red Cross.