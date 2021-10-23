"Her children will rise up and call her blessed." Mrs. Emma "Faye" West Barber, widow of Charles E. Barber of Greenville, NC, died at home on Thursday morning, October 21, 2021, passing into her eternal rest in the arms of her Heavenly Father. A devoted woman of faith in Jesus Christ, Faye was known as "Sweet" to many of her relatives. Born March 11, 1928 in Kinston, NC, she was the oldest of four children born to Frederick Ross West and Eloise Ormond West, both from long-time farming families of Lenoir County. A graduate of Kinston Senior High School and North Carolina Women's College, she married WWII veteran Charles E. Barber of Greensboro in 1950. The couple had six children while living in Greensboro, Philadelphia, Long Island, NY and Norwalk, CT, before buying a small lighting fixture business, The Fixture House, in Greenville, NC, which they operated together for nearly 50 years. She is survived and adored by 5 children, 18 grandchildren, and more than 20 great grandchildren. She also is remembered as a loving mother figure, "Mom B," and compassionate care-giver to many teenagers, both generally and with a youth-led teen fellowship the couple hosted in their home on Saturday nights. Faye was a long-time leader in the Greenville Christian Women's Club, and with Charles was actively involved with Child Evangelism Fellowship, Wycliffe Bible Translators, and Christian Business Men's Committee International. At their business, Faye was valued by customers and home builders from across eastern NC for her lighting selection assistance, blending her interior design skills with warmth, interest, and joy in their projects. She is survived by five children, Chuck (Judy), John (Sonia), Nancy Nelson (Dan), Jeff (Donna), and Mark. She is preceded in death by a son, Danny. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 3pm on Sunday, October 24 at Grace Church, Greenville, NC. A private, family graveside service will be held at Pinewood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to CEF Fellowship, 611 St Mary's St, Garner, NC 27529. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- ECU football players arrested for assault, dismissed from team
- ‘They keep calling him their little miracle kid': Supporters rally for kindergartner to beat medical odds
- Pitt substitute teachers, school bus staff to get pay raises
- DWI arrests: Man flips car, returns to scene
- Bail bondsman shot in neighborhood south of Falkland
- Animals for adoption
- City breaks ground on new fire station: Deal with landowners sweetens celebration
- COVID deaths continue at Vidant Medical Center: Waldrum tells chamber virus continues to be worst among unvaccinated
- My Favorite Foodie: Fernando Hicks spreads love with food
- 218398 JACKSON VICKERS