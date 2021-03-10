Eric Garland Hart, 88, of Ayden passed away peacefully on Monday, March 8, at his home. A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, March 11th at 11:00am at Evergreen Memorial Estates in Grifton. Eric was a farmer in southern Pitt County for many years. He honorably served in the U.S. Army as a medic and a mailroom clerk during the Korean War from 1952 – 1954. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, the late Thaddeus and Lottie Sumrell Hart; a daughter Jennifer Danielle Hart; and six brothers. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Dollie Craft Hart, his children Stephanie Hart Rowe and husband Carroll, of Spartanburg, SC; Todd Hart and wife, Louise, of Ayden. He is also survived by nine grandchildren, 14 great -grandchildren, and three great- great grandchildren. In keeping with the family’s wishes, they will receive friends immediately following the service at the cemetery. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.