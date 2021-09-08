Mr. Erik Jon Peters, 51, passed away suddenly on Thursday, August 12, 2021. A celebration of Erik’s life will be held on his 52nd birthday, Friday, September 10, 2021 at 4:00 pm at Wilkerson Funeral Home located at 2100 E. 5th Street, Greenville, North Carolina. Erik was born on September 10, 1969, in Camp Lejeune, NC. Part of a U.S. Marines family, he grew up in Havelock, NC before moving to Battleground, Washington to complete high school. Erik was athletic and enjoyed many sports, especially excelling in basketball and tennis. He loved his alma mater, East Carolina University, where he graduated with a degree in finance in 1992. After graduation, he quickly progressed to managerial positions in corporate finance, first with VT Hackney Inc. in Washington, NC for 20 years and most recently with Grover Gaming in Greenville for 3 years until his death. Erik was a devoted husband, son, brother, uncle, and friend to many. In 2015, he married his soulmate, Meredith Clinard, with whom he enjoyed trips to Vegas, visits to the beach, and spending time with their dog Morgan. He was blessed with many friends and in turn was a blessing to each. He enjoyed many activities including tailgating at ECU football games, attending UFC fight nights with the guys, playing golf, hosting game nights, playing co-ed softball, or simply hanging out. Possessing a brotherly quality that endeared him to all who befriended him, Erik drew people together. He leaves behind a community forever united through his friendship. Erik was preceded in death by his father Allan Edgar Peters. He is survived by his wife of six years, Meredith Clinard Peters of the home; mother, Diane Mallory and stepfather Thurm of Vancouver, Washington; sister, Vanessa Stevens of Las Vegas, Nevada; nephew, Dusty Stevens (wife Ashley) of Omaha, Nebraska; and in-laws, Charlie and Patricia Clinard of Advance, NC and Ellen Clinard of Charlotte, NC. Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, Friends of the Pitt County Animal Shelter, or Saving Graces for Felines. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.