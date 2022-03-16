Ernest (Teen) Durwood Rawls and Jeffrey Worthington Rawls

Together, Ernest Durwood (Teen) Rawls and his son, Jeffrey Worthington Rawls left our world for a better place, to be with God. Teen & Jeffrey passed away on February 13, 2022 in an airplane accident off the coast of North Carolina. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 19th at 11:00 AM at Reimage Church in Greenville, NC. Prior to the celebration, a visitation will take place at the church, beginning at 10:00 AM. Teen was born in Greenville, NC on August 6, 1954. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse Wilmer Rawls and Pauline Worthington Rawls of Greenville, NC. He is survived by his wife, Karen Murray Rawls of Greenville, NC; daughter, Brittany Rawls Jones; son-in-law, Robert Blake Jones; granddaughter, Charlie Kay Frances Jones of Raleigh, NC; brother, Jeffrey Dwight Rawls; sister-in-law, Molly Grogan Rawls of Winston Salem, NC; and sister, Linda Rawls Leach of Kansas City, MO. He was greatly loved and respected by family and friends. His unwavering faith in God left a huge imprint on our hearts. Jeffrey Worthington Rawls was born in Greenville, NC on July 6, 1993. He is survived by his mother, Karen Murray Rawls of Greenville; sister, Brittany Rawls Jones; brother-in-law, Robert Blake Jones; and niece, Charlie Kay Frances Jones of Raleigh, NC. Jeffrey was a much beloved son, brother and friend. A graduate of NC State University, he enjoyed, among many activities with his father; baseball, music and flying airplanes. Teen and Jeffrey shared the love of God and a devotion to serving others. Most of all they shared a unique sense of humor, an infectious laugh and the endless desire to spread joy among us all. In lieu of gifts and flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Reimage Church on their website, Reimage.ccbchurch.com, towards the Teen and Jeffrey Rawls Fund. All gifts will be used to sponsor causes they believed in and were near and dear to their hearts. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com