Ernest Thornton, Jr.

Ernest Franklin (Frank)
Thornton, Jr.
GREENVILLE - Mr. Ernest Franklin (Frank) Thornton, Jr., 61, passed away on Saturday, November 14.
A private family memorial service is being planned for a future date.
A native of Kinston, Frank was born to Ernest Franklin Thornton and Iris Williams Thornton. He was a graduate of East Carolina University and and was a longtime Retail Banker with First Citizens Bank . Frank had retired from a long career at First Citizens Bank. He was a past member of the Greenville Host Lions Club, and served as a Past Treasurer of the board of the Ronald McDonald House, and as a past board member of the Brook Valley Country Club. He loved his Pirates and was a member of the ECU Pirate Club.
Frank will be fondly remembered for his love of family and his strong work ethic. He enjoyed spending time in Emerald Isle, gathering with family. He was a loving son, husband, father and friend, Frank will be greatly missed by the many that knew and loved him.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by: Wife, Susan Mann Thornton; Son, Russell Franklin Thornton of Greenville; Daughter, Sally Thornton Gomola and husband, Mason Alexander Gomola, of Greensboro; His beloved dog, Brady and his three grand dogs. Sister, Ann Thornton Coble and husband, John Sherman Coble of Richmond, VA.
The family encourages anyone wanting to honor Frank's memory to consider a memorial contribution to the ECU Pirate Club - East Carolina University Educational Foundation, Inc., Ward Sports Medicine Building, Suite 304, Greenville, NC 27858-4353; or to the Ronald McDonald House of Eastern North Carolina, 529 Moye Boulevard, Greenville, NC 27834.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.