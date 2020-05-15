Ernestine Stalls

Ernestine Rawls Stalls
ROBERSONVILLE - Mrs. Ernestine Rawls Stalls, 82, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 12th, 2020. A graveside service will be held Sunday, May 17 at 2:00 P.M. at Martin Memorial Gardens on Hwy 64 Alt. in Williamston, NC.
She loved horses, especially the Tennessee Walkers that she showed , but her greatest love was her grandchildren.
Mrs. Stalls is survived by her husband, John R. Stalls of the home; a son, Randy Stalls and wife, Patricia, of Winterville, N.C.; 3 grandchildren, Niki Andrews, Dr. Stephen Stalls, and Juliann Stalls and a brother, Cotton Rawls. She was preceded in death by her parents, Julia Wynn and Ernest Raymond Rawls; 2 brothers, Joe and Sam Rawls and 2 sisters, Linda Whitaker and Mamie Lee Whitfield.