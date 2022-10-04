...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Rev. Ervyn Jerome Williams, 93, died Friday, September 30, 2022. The funeral service will be conducted Tuesday at 11 AM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Grifton Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday from 6 to 8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home. Rev. Williams was ordained a minister in 1952, and beginning in the mid-1950s, spent 50 years pastoring churches in Maryland, Virginia, and North Carolina. He was preceded in death by his wife, Josie Tripp Williams; his parents, Daniel Webster Williams and Nettie Nora Williams; siblings, Magdalene Byrd, Ethel Lee Stox, Idell White, Leo Williams, and Leroy Williams, and their spouses. He is survived by his children, Linda Carter (and husband, Arthur) of Raleigh, NC; Anne Taylor (and husband, Bobby) of Kinston, NC; and Theresa Williams of Grifton, NC; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; in addition to other extended family members and friends. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.