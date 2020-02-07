Essie Ann "Doodle"
Bryant Murphy Cumbo
FARMVILLE - Essie Ann "Doodle" Bryant Murphy Cumbo, age 72, died Thursday February 6, 2020.
A memorial service will be held Sunday February 9, at 3:00 P.M. at the Farmville Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Hollywood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the home of Chuck Murphy.
Mrs. Cumbo was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Murphy; sisters, Mary "Beanie" Harlow, Eloise Hall, and Betty Sue Harlow; and a brother, Bruce "Click" Bryant.
She is survived by her daughter, Sylvia Sutton and husband, Jimmy Sutton of Farmville; son, Charles Murphy and girlfriend, Angela Thomason of Farmville; sisters, Lillie Webb of Hobgood, and Yvonne "Tootsie" Bryant of Woodland; brothers, Joe Bryant of Salisbury, and Allen "Red" Bryant of Enfield; grandchildren, Ashley Boyd, Lindsay Sutton, Brittany Murphy, Miranda Howard, and Amanda Reagan; great-grandchildren, Caleb Reagan, Caley Spivey, Ares Jones, Lauren Demery, Cain Howard, Georgia Boyd, Norma Jeane Boyd, Makayla Jones, Devin Vann, and Brayden Spivey; and several nieces and nephews.
