Esterre Bohlke Lautares
FLORENCE, SC- Esterre Bohlke Lautares, 99 years old, was born February 23, 1922, in Remsen, IA. She died on October 25, 2021 in Florence, SC.
After graduating from college, she joined the Navy and was a Link Trainer Instructor during World War II teaching pilots how to fly by instruments. She married George Lautares while they were both in the Navy stationed at Gross Isle, MI.
After she was discharged from the Navy she was a teacher until she and George moved to Greenville, NC where he joined in the family jewelry business (Lautares Jewelers). She joined in the business and worked there until she retired.
She had a flair for decorating and creativity, was an avid reader, enjoyed activities including bridge, needlepoint, Book Club, and socializing with friends. She joined the Greenville, NC Service League in 1947, served for 47 years and made many treasured lifetime friends. When she was new to Greenville and knew no one, she said the members of the Service League made her feel welcomed and embraced her as their friend.
She is predeceased by her husband George Lautares, parents Joseph and Meta Bohlke, and sister Janette Bohlke.
She is survived by daughter, Ann Lautares Tansey (Jim), Florence, SC; son, Peter G. Lautares II (Laurie) Florence, SC; four granddaughters, Robynne McMillan, Berryville, VA, Hannah McMillan Collins (Sean), Leesburg, VA, Christina Jeffords (Andy), Florence, SC, and Anne Rutledge Kacos (Wil), Augusta, GA; and four great-grandchildren. We will all miss her dearly.
A memorial service will be held at All Saint's Anglican Church, 1425 Cherokee Road, Florence, SC, on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 3:00 p.m., directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Service League of Greenville, 920 Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834.