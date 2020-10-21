Ethel L. Crandell
ROBERSONVILLE - Mrs. Ethel L. Crandell, 91, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00am on Friday, October 23, 2020 at St. John Missionary Baptist Church Soul-Saving Center, Stokes, NC. A public viewing will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 form 12-7pm at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel, Greenville, NC. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions mandated by Governor Roy Cooper, the funeral service for Mrs. Ethel L. Crandell will be by invitation only and masks are mandatory.