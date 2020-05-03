Ethel Creekmore

Ethel Gray Creekmore
GREENVILLE - Ethel Gray Creekmore, 97 of Greenville passed away Thursday. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in Maplewood Cemetery, Wilson. The Rev. David List and Rev. Eric Vernelson will officiate.
Ethel is survived by her daughter, Brenda C. McAllister of Greenville; four grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; brothers, Ronnie Vick of Wilson and Durwood Vick both of Wilson; daughter-in-law, Shirley Creekmore of Goldsboro and a host of loving nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Creekmore and her son, Rudy Creekmore, Jr.
Flowers are welcome or memorials may be directed to Impact Church, 3338 Corbett Avenue, Elm City, North Carolina 27822.
Condolences directed to Joyner's Funeral Home and Crematory at HYPERLINK "http://www.joyners.net" www.joyners.net.