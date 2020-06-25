Ethel Mae Little
ROBERSONVILLE - Mrs. Ethel Mae Little, 92, died Sunday, June 21, 2020. A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00pm on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Robersonville Memorial Gardens, Robersonville, NC. A public viewing will be held Saturday, June 27 from 5:00pm- 8:00pm at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions mandated by Governor Roy Cooper, the funeral for Mrs. Ethel Mae Little will be by invitation only.