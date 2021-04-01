Ethel Mackey Brown, 79, of 2453 Grimes Street, Winterville, NC, died Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Atrium Health, Northeast, Cabarrus Hospital, Concord, following a brief illness. Mrs. Brown was a former employee of Beaufort County Schools, Creative Living Center of Greenville, Employment Security Commission and Mid East Commission. Also, she served as a volunteer at Pitt County Council on Aging. She was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ (Disciples of Christ), serving in various capacities. Also, she was a long-standing member of the Southern Beauty Chapter #46, Order of Eastern Star. Public Visitation will be Thursday, April 1 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Leander Morgan Memorial Chapel, Rivers-Morgan Funeral Home and Cremations, Inc. of Greenville, NC. A private Service of Remembrance and Triumph will be Friday, April 2, Noon, at Rivers Morgan Funeral Home Chapel with Elder Barry James, Chief, Eastern North Carolina Churches of Christ (Disciples of Christ), to officiate. Services to conclude with graveside comical and Interment at Cedar Hill Cemetery, City of Washington, NC. Mrs. Brown is survived by children, Darrell C. and Pamela Brown of Olathe, KS, Angela T. and Warren White of Charlotte, NC, and E. Ramona Brown of Knightdale, NC; grandchildren, Nia Brown and Joshua Brown of Olathe, KS, Paige and Gary Watts and great-granddaughter, Garyn, all of Kansas City, KS. Other survivors include five sisters-in-law, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors and friends. Professional services entrusted to Rivers Morgan Funeral Home and Cremations, Inc., of Greenville, NC.