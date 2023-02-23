Ethel Mae (Hulon) Manning

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 4 PM EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 7 AM to 4 PM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Mrs. Ethel Mae Hulon Bryan Manning, 73, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, February 20, 2023. The funeral service will be held on Thursday at 2 pm at Calvary Baptist Church in Greenville. The family will receive friends prior to the funeral beginning at 1 pm. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park. Ethel was born and raised in Pitt County. She received her LPN in nursing from Pitt Community College and was a nurse for several years at (then) Pitt Memorial Hospital as a Labor and Delivery Nurse. She also worked in the nursing home industry. She loved to read and gather with the family. She enjoyed gardening and cooking. Her favorite things were Christmas and going to thrift stores, hunting for bargains. She was preceded in death by her parents, Buster Hulon and Dorothy Kidd Hulon; a daughter, Melissa Ann Bullock; a grandson, Johnathon Bryan Bullock; and two brothers, Pete and Buddy Hulon. She is survived by her: husband of nearly 40 years, Thomas Manning; daughters, Angela Miles and Jamie Alvarenga and husband, Dennis; son, Jeff Bryan; step-son, Thomas Manning, Jr.; step-daughter, Amanda Manning; 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; she also leaves behind a truly special friends, Sylvia Davenport and not to be left out, her dog, Bailey. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences available at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com