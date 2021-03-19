Mrs. Ethel Marie Parker Neal, daughter of the late George and Retha Parker, was born in Edgecombe County on June 16, 1940 and departed this life on March 12, 2021 at Vidant Hospital in Greenville, NC. She grew up in Edgecombe County where she graduated from Carver High School. She attended Morgan State University and Elizabeth City State University and later earned her Cosmetology license at Pitt Community College. She met and married the love of her life, Wiley T. Neal, and accompanied him throughout his military career, living in various states and countries. In addition to being a loving mother and wife, she had a varied personal career, working for Pitt County Social Services, East Carolina University Allied Health Services, and as sole proprietor of her own business. She was a long-term member of St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Greenville, including the original 5th Street location, and she was a charter member of the Fr. Maurice Tew Council #15752 Columbiettes. She is preceded in death by her husband, Wiley T. Neal; sisters, Alice Marie Parker Kennely, and Geraldine Parker Teel. She is survived by her sons, Wiley T. Neal, III (Valerie), and Boris Neal; grandchildren Catherine H. Neal and Wiley T. Neal, IV; one brother, George Parker, Jr. of Pinetops and one sister, Hazel R. Parker of Philadelphia, PA; one aunt, Earnestine Gorham of Greenville and one uncle, William Henry Williams of Norwalk, CT; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and many friends. Funeral service will be held Saturday March 20, 2021 12:00pm at Saint Gabriel Catholic Church. Address: 3250 Dickinson Ave, Greenville, NC 27834 Entombment will follow in Homestead Memorial Gardens in Greenville, NC. Viewing will be held one hour before service at the church. Online condolences: www.donbrownfuneralhome.com.