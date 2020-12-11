Ethelene Cobb

Ethelene Peaden Cobb
GREENVILLE - Ethelene Peaden Cobb passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior on December 10, 2020. She was at home, surrounded by her loving children. As she saw those children come into this world, those children were by her side for the duration of her illness, to see her out.
A graveside ceremony will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 14th, at Pinewood Cemetery by Wilkerson Funeral Home with the Rev. Neal Rice officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:30 - 10:30 am on Monday at Wilkerson Funeral Home.
She was born on August 12, 1933 in Greenville, North Carolina (Pitt County) the oldest daughter of the late Edward Earl and Lucy Wooten Peaden. She was a 1951 graduate of Belvoir-Falkland High School and a lifelong resident of the Belvoir community as well as one of the founding members of Belvoir Free Will Baptist Church.
Ethelene was predeceased by her husband, James Thomas Cobb.
She is survived by: two daughters, Linda Cobb Burkett (Harold) of Franklin, Virginia and, Mary Ann Cobb of the home, and; two sons, James Thomas Cobb Jr (Teresa) and, Edward Gary Cobb, both from Greenville; four grandchildren, Amy Cobb Rice (Neal), Jonathan Burkett (Mika), Rebecca Cobb Rossnagel (Josh) and Kimberly Burkett Macedo (Renato); five great grandchildren, Kyla Rice, Hayden Rice, Brylee Rice, Laythan Rice, and Daniel Macedo; and one great granddog, Pepper.
She is also survived by a sister, Shirley Peaden Winder, her daughter Lori Lovelace (Sam) and many nieces and nephews.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the American Cancer Society, or the charity of your choice. It is with great appreciation that the family thanks Pruitt Hospice for the care and support provided over the last few months.
