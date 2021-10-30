Ethelene Vandiford

Ethelene White Vandiford
GREENVILLE - Mrs. Ethelene White Vandiford, 93, passed away on Thursday, October 28, 2021.
The funeral service will be conducted on Monday at 2:00 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel, followed by a burial at Ayden Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:00 - 2:00 PM, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Vandiford was a native and lifelong resident of Pitt County. During her younger years, she was educated within the Pitt County School System.
She began working for Respess Brothers Bar-B-Que (located on Greene Street), until beginning her position as the office manager for Overton's Supermarket (located on Jarvis Street). Her final employment was with Overton's Sports Cooperate Center, where she worked in data processing until her retirement. Mrs. Vandiford was a proud Christian and had attended several of the local churches over the years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Louis Vandiford. She is survived by her nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.